V B Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 85.19% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V B Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2021 down 85.19% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021 up 80.48% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021 up 76.75% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.
V B Industries shares closed at 0.88 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)
|V B Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|0.45
|9.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|0.45
|9.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|9.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.44
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|0.23
|6.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|0.18
|-6.13
|Other Income
|0.13
|--
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.18
|-5.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.18
|-5.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|0.18
|-5.00
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.05
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.14
|-4.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.14
|-4.90
|Equity Share Capital
|13.11
|13.11
|13.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|0.11
|-3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|0.11
|-3.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|0.11
|-3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|0.11
|-3.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited