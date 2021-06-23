MARKET NEWS

V B Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 85.19% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V B Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2021 down 85.19% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021 up 80.48% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021 up 76.75% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.

V B Industries shares closed at 0.88 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)

V B Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.440.459.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.440.459.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods----9.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.44--0.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.04
Depreciation0.010.000.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.260.236.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.300.18-6.13
Other Income0.13--1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.170.18-5.00
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.170.18-5.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.170.18-5.00
Tax-0.220.05-0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.960.14-4.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.960.14-4.90
Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.730.11-3.74
Diluted EPS-0.730.11-3.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.730.11-3.74
Diluted EPS-0.730.11-3.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
#Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #V B Industries
first published: Jun 23, 2021 08:55 am

