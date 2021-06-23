V B Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 85.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V B Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2021 down 85.19% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021 up 80.48% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021 up 76.75% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.

V B Industries shares closed at 0.88 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)