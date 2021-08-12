V B Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 down 28.62% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 30.3% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

V B Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

V B Industries shares closed at 1.18 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)