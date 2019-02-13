V B Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2018 up 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 13.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

V B Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

V B Industries shares closed at 10.94 on January 28, 2019 (BSE)