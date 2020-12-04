Uttam Sugar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 422.51 crore, up 51.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.51 crore in September 2020 up 51.34% from Rs. 279.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2020 up 28.06% from Rs. 11.76 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.32 crore in September 2020 up 41.62% from Rs. 12.23 crore in September 2019.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 96.15 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 53.23% returns over the last 6 months and 5.72% over the last 12 months.