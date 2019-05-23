Uttam Sugar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 339.59 crore, up 29.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.59 crore in March 2019 up 29.22% from Rs. 262.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2019 up 191.41% from Rs. 29.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.23 crore in March 2019 up 824.16% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2018.

Uttam Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.67 in March 2018.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 123.30 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.