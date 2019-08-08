Uttam Sugar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 347.23 crore, up 28.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.23 crore in June 2019 up 28.16% from Rs. 270.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.13 crore in June 2019 down 68.77% from Rs. 48.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.55 crore in June 2019 down 41.44% from Rs. 88.03 crore in June 2018.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.82 in June 2018.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 105.65 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.39% returns over the last 6 months and 16.61% over the last 12 months.