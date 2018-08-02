Uttam Sugar standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 270.94 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 270.94 262.79 353.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 270.94 262.79 353.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 236.09 610.65 111.93 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -92.20 -390.83 148.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.07 18.47 10.90 Depreciation 6.47 6.41 5.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.37 38.45 25.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.14 -20.36 51.61 Other Income 1.42 4.39 3.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.56 -15.97 55.43 Interest 24.13 21.34 22.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.43 -37.31 33.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.43 -37.31 33.36 Tax 8.98 -7.99 10.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.45 -29.32 23.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.45 -29.32 23.07 Equity Share Capital 38.14 38.14 38.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 Diluted EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 Diluted EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited