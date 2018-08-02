Uttam Sugar standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 270.94 crore

Uttam Sugar Mills has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 270.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 48.45 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Uttam Sugar Mills has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 270.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 48.45 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 353.50 crore and net profit was Rs 23.07 crore. Uttam Sugar shares closed at 72.75 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.28% returns over the last 6 months and -55.95% over the last 12 months. Uttam Sugar Mills Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 270.94 262.79 353.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 270.94 262.79 353.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 236.09 610.65 111.93 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -92.20 -390.83 148.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.07 18.47 10.90 Depreciation 6.47 6.41 5.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.37 38.45 25.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.14 -20.36 51.61 Other Income 1.42 4.39 3.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.56 -15.97 55.43 Interest 24.13 21.34 22.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.43 -37.31 33.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.43 -37.31 33.36 Tax 8.98 -7.99 10.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.45 -29.32 23.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.45 -29.32 23.07 Equity Share Capital 38.14 38.14 38.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 Diluted EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 Diluted EPS 12.82 -7.67 5.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:10 pm