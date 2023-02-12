 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttam Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore, down 23.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.64% from Rs. 617.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.57% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2022 down 30.28% from Rs. 76.49 crore in December 2021.

Uttam Sugar Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 471.61 454.53 617.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 471.61 454.53 617.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 500.55 9.38 449.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.01 0.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -146.85 384.71 13.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.87 17.31 22.53
Depreciation 9.14 9.04 8.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.84 37.17 57.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.04 -3.09 65.42
Other Income 2.15 2.23 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.19 -0.86 67.71
Interest 8.79 13.58 14.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.40 -14.44 52.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.40 -14.44 52.86
Tax 9.34 -4.40 13.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.06 -10.04 39.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.06 -10.04 39.23
Equity Share Capital 38.14 38.14 38.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 -2.63 10.29
Diluted EPS 6.83 -2.63 10.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 -2.63 10.29
Diluted EPS 6.83 -2.63 10.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited