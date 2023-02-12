Uttam Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore, down 23.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.64% from Rs. 617.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2022 down 33.57% from Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in December 2022 down 30.28% from Rs. 76.49 crore in December 2021.