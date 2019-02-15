Uttam Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 356.19 crore, up 21.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.19 crore in December 2018 up 21.66% from Rs. 292.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2018 down 42.29% from Rs. 12.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.64 crore in December 2018 down 11.75% from Rs. 39.25 crore in December 2017.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.27 in December 2017.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 98.50 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.18% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.