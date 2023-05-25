English
    UTL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75.28% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 75.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 91.77% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    UTL Industries shares closed at 1.66 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.24% returns over the last 6 months and -61.66% over the last 12 months.

    UTL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.010.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.08
    Other Income0.030.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.04-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.04-0.06
    Exceptional Items-----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.04-0.07
    Tax0.000.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.04-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.04-0.06
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

