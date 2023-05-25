UTL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 75.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 91.77% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

UTL Industries shares closed at 1.66 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.24% returns over the last 6 months and -61.66% over the last 12 months.