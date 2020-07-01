UTL Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in March 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 95.88% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

UTL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2019.

UTL Industries shares closed at 9.53 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and 3.93% over the last 12 months.