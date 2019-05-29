UTL Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2019 up 2.27% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 54.17% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 down 55.81% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

UTL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2018.

UTL Industries shares closed at 19.10 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and 71.30% over the last 12 months.