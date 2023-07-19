English
    UTL Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 13.04% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 13.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 664% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    UTL Industries shares closed at 1.75 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.97% returns over the last 6 months and -52.19% over the last 12 months.

    UTL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.010.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.04-0.02
    Other Income0.020.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.01-0.02
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Exceptional Items-0.13----
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.01-0.02
    Tax--0.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.01-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.01-0.02
    Equity Share Capital3.303.303.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05---0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.00-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05---0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #UTL Industries
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

