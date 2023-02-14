UTL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 28.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 28.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

UTL Industries shares closed at 1.76 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.25% returns over the last 6 months and -70.52% over the last 12 months.