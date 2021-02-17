UTL Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 55.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 55.52% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

UTL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

UTL Industries shares closed at 15.95 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 121.84% returns over the last 6 months and 44.34% over the last 12 months.