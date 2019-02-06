UTL Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in December 2018 down 2.9% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 11.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 12.82% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

UTL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

UTL Industries shares closed at 13.95 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.43% returns over the last 6 months and 89.28% over the last 12 months.