Utique Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore, up 107.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore in June 2023 up 107.45% from Rs. 15.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 99.22% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 98.03% from Rs. 6.59 crore in June 2022.

Utique EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

Utique shares closed at 5.49 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 7.44% over the last 12 months.