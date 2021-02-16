Utique Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 521.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 521.85% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2020 up 28.86% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020 up 27.69% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2019.

Utique EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2019.

Utique shares closed at 1.71 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.54% over the last 12 months.