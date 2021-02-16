MARKET NEWS

Utique Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 521.85% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Utique Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 521.85% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2020 up 28.86% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020 up 27.69% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2019.

Utique EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2019.

Utique shares closed at 1.71 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.54% over the last 12 months.

Utique Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.88--0.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.88--0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.001.000.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks---1.00--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.070.07
Depreciation0.030.040.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.250.331.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.44-1.26
Other Income2.940.403.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.46-0.041.91
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.46-0.041.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.46-0.041.91
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.46-0.041.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.46-0.041.91
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.46-0.041.91
Equity Share Capital55.6755.6755.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.44-0.010.34
Diluted EPS0.44-0.010.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.44-0.010.34
Diluted EPS0.44-0.010.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Utique #Utique Enterprises
first published: Feb 16, 2021 02:55 pm

