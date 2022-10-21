 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UTI AMC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.26 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.26 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 272.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in September 2022 down 0.99% from Rs. 120.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 152.95 crore in September 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.49 in September 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 790.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -27.25% over the last 12 months.

UTI Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 316.26 -- 249.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 316.26 -- 249.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.80 -- 86.43
Depreciation 9.42 -- 8.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.79 -- 30.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.25 -- 123.40
Other Income 0.16 -- 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.41 -- 123.53
Interest 2.37 -- 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.04 -- 120.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 176.04 -- 120.98
Tax 56.84 -- 17.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.20 -- 103.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.20 -- 103.82
Equity Share Capital 126.96 126.96 126.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.39 -- 8.18
Diluted EPS 9.39 -- 8.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.39 -- 8.18
Diluted EPS 9.39 -- 8.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 am
