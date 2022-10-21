UTI AMC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.26 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.26 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 272.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in September 2022 down 0.99% from Rs. 120.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 152.95 crore in September 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.49 in September 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 790.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -27.25% over the last 12 months.