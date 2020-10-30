172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|uti-amc-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-225-95-crore-up-3-61-y-o-y-6038451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI AMC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 225.95 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.95 crore in September 2020 up 3.61% from Rs. 218.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.39 crore in September 2020 down 25.95% from Rs. 119.37 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.19 crore in September 2020 up 6.74% from Rs. 119.16 crore in September 2019.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in September 2019.

UTI AMC shares closed at 501.40 on October 29, 2020 (NSE)

UTI Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations225.95210.05
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations225.95210.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost82.4289.03
Depreciation8.697.63
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses26.8129.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.0384.05
Other Income10.477.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.5091.77
Interest2.321.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.1990.65
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax116.1990.65
Tax27.8021.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.3969.09
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.3969.09
Equity Share Capital126.79126.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.975.45
Diluted EPS6.975.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.975.45
Diluted EPS6.975.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #UTI AMC #UTI Asset Management Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.