UTI AMC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 225.95 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.95 crore in September 2020 up 3.61% from Rs. 218.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.39 crore in September 2020 down 25.95% from Rs. 119.37 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.19 crore in September 2020 up 6.74% from Rs. 119.16 crore in September 2019.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in September 2019.

UTI AMC shares closed at 501.40 on October 29, 2020 (NSE)