UTI AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore in March 2023 up 0.3% from Rs. 262.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.35 crore in March 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 74.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.54 crore in March 2023 up 9.05% from Rs. 126.13 crore in March 2022.