UTI AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore in March 2023 up 0.3% from Rs. 262.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.35 crore in March 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 74.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.54 crore in March 2023 up 9.05% from Rs. 126.13 crore in March 2022.

UTI Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Jun'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.16 280.49 239.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 263.16 280.49 239.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.26 89.77 86.44
Depreciation 9.54 9.74 9.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.76 32.30 33.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.60 148.68 110.69
Other Income 8.40 0.09 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.00 148.77 111.42
Interest 2.42 2.45 2.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.58 146.32 109.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.58 146.32 109.14
Tax 27.23 38.16 7.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.35 108.16 101.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.35 108.16 101.98
Equity Share Capital 126.98 126.97 126.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.75 8.52 8.03
Diluted EPS 7.75 8.52 8.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.75 8.52 8.03
Diluted EPS 7.75 8.52 8.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited