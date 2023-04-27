UTI AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore in March 2023 up 0.3% from Rs. 262.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.35 crore in March 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 74.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.54 crore in March 2023 up 9.05% from Rs. 126.13 crore in March 2022.

UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2022.

UTI AMC shares closed at 666.05 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.