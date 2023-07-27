English
    UTI AMC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.45 crore, up 47.23% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 352.45 crore in June 2023 up 47.23% from Rs. 239.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.50 crore in June 2023 up 61.31% from Rs. 101.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.70 crore in June 2023 up 87.33% from Rs. 120.48 crore in June 2022.

    UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 12.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.03 in June 2022.

    UTI AMC shares closed at 815.10 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 20.78% over the last 12 months.

    UTI Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations352.45263.16239.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations352.45263.16239.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.5291.2686.44
    Depreciation8.909.549.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.4042.7633.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.63119.60110.69
    Other Income0.178.400.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.80128.00111.42
    Interest2.502.422.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax214.30125.58109.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax214.30125.58109.14
    Tax49.8027.237.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities164.5098.35101.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period164.5098.35101.98
    Equity Share Capital126.98126.98126.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.957.758.03
    Diluted EPS12.957.758.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.957.758.03
    Diluted EPS12.957.758.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

