UTI AMC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.45 crore, up 47.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.45 crore in June 2023 up 47.23% from Rs. 239.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.50 crore in June 2023 up 61.31% from Rs. 101.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.70 crore in June 2023 up 87.33% from Rs. 120.48 crore in June 2022.

UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 12.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.03 in June 2022.

UTI AMC shares closed at 815.10 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 20.78% over the last 12 months.