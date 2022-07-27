 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UTI AMC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.38 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.38 crore in June 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 275.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.98 crore in June 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 119.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.48 crore in June 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 158.80 crore in June 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.39 in June 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 685.55 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)

UTI Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.38 262.37 275.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.38 262.37 275.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.44 100.97 85.25
Depreciation 9.06 8.98 8.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.19 35.40 35.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.69 117.02 146.13
Other Income 0.73 0.13 4.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.42 117.15 150.31
Interest 2.28 2.23 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.14 114.92 148.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.14 114.92 148.01
Tax 7.16 40.35 29.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.98 74.57 119.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.98 74.57 119.01
Equity Share Capital 126.96 126.95 126.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 5.88 9.39
Diluted EPS 8.03 5.86 9.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 5.88 9.39
Diluted EPS 8.03 5.86 9.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
