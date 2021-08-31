UTI AMC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 275.71 crore, up 31.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.71 crore in June 2021 up 31.26% from Rs. 210.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.01 crore in June 2021 up 72.27% from Rs. 69.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.80 crore in June 2021 up 59.76% from Rs. 99.40 crore in June 2020.

UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.45 in June 2020.

UTI AMC shares closed at 1,153.55 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)