UTI AMC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 275.71 crore, up 31.26% Y-o-Y

August 31, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 275.71 crore in June 2021 up 31.26% from Rs. 210.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.01 crore in June 2021 up 72.27% from Rs. 69.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.80 crore in June 2021 up 59.76% from Rs. 99.40 crore in June 2020.

UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.45 in June 2020.

UTI AMC shares closed at 1,153.55 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)

UTI Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations275.71244.24210.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations275.71244.24210.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost85.2562.6089.03
Depreciation8.498.537.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.8443.4329.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.13129.6884.05
Other Income4.183.427.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.31133.1091.77
Interest2.302.281.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.01130.8290.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax148.01130.8290.65
Tax29.0017.3621.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.01113.4669.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.01113.4669.09
Equity Share Capital126.79126.79126.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.398.955.45
Diluted EPS9.398.955.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.398.955.45
Diluted EPS9.398.955.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #UTI AMC #UTI Asset Management Company
first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:00 am

