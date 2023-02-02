UTI AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.49 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.49 crore in December 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 249.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.16 crore in December 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 103.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 132.31 crore in December 2021.