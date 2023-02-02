 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UTI AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.49 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.49 crore in December 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 249.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.16 crore in December 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 103.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 132.31 crore in December 2021.

UTI Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.49 316.26 262.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.49 316.26 262.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.77 89.80 100.97
Depreciation 9.74 9.42 8.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.30 38.79 35.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.68 178.25 117.02
Other Income 0.09 0.16 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.77 178.41 117.15
Interest 2.45 2.37 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.32 176.04 114.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.32 176.04 114.92
Tax 38.16 56.84 40.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.16 119.20 74.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.16 119.20 74.57
Equity Share Capital 126.97 126.96 126.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.52 9.39 5.88
Diluted EPS 8.52 9.39 5.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.52 9.39 5.88
Diluted EPS 8.52 9.39 5.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited