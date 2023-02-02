English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UTI AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.49 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.49 crore in December 2022 up 12.64% from Rs. 249.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.16 crore in December 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 103.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.51 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 132.31 crore in December 2021.

    UTI Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.49316.26262.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.49316.26262.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.7789.80100.97
    Depreciation9.749.428.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.3038.7935.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.68178.25117.02
    Other Income0.090.160.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.77178.41117.15
    Interest2.452.372.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.32176.04114.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax146.32176.04114.92
    Tax38.1656.8440.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.16119.2074.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.16119.2074.57
    Equity Share Capital126.97126.96126.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.529.395.88
    Diluted EPS8.529.395.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.529.395.88
    Diluted EPS8.529.395.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited