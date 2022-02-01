UTI AMC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore in December 2021 down 4.34% from Rs. 260.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.82 crore in December 2021 up 28.6% from Rs. 80.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.31 crore in December 2021 up 0.67% from Rs. 131.43 crore in December 2020.

UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.37 in December 2020.

UTI AMC shares closed at 897.70 on January 31, 2022 (NSE)