UTI AMC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.32 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.32 crore in December 2020 up 18.63% from Rs. 219.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.73 crore in December 2020 down 7.29% from Rs. 87.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.43 crore in December 2020 up 4.03% from Rs. 126.34 crore in December 2019.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.87 in December 2019.

UTI AMC shares closed at 556.10 on February 01, 2021 (NSE)