UTI AMC Q1 results: Net profit zooms 157% to Rs 234 crore

UTI AMC's Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) said on July 25 that its consolidated net profit surged 157 percent to Rs 234 crore in the first quarter of FY24, as against Rs 91.5 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 467 crore for the June quarter, marking a 60 percent increase in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing. In the year-ago period, UTI AMC had reported revenue worth Rs 293 crore.

UTI's assets under management (AUM) also climbed to Rs 16.1 lakh crore for the quarter, up 17 percent from Rs 13.8 lakh crore touched in June 2022 quarter.

Furthermore, the company's board proposed a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share, UTI AMC said in the exchange filing. In June 2022 quarter, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share.

UTI AMC's Mutual Fund's asset under management has increased by 15 percent to Rs 2.5 lakh crore for the quarter as compared with Rs 2.2 lakh crore posted in the year ago period.

It also announced that Surojit Saha will retire from the service of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 30th September, 2023 on attaining the retirement age as per the company’s policy and consequently, he would cease to be the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of UTI AMC, the company said in a disclosure. Vinay Lakhotia will be the newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 1 2023 in line with the company’s succession plans.