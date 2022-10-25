 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UTI AMC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore in September 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 380.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.50 crore in September 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 198.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.92 crore in September 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 236.34 crore in September 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 15.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.67 in September 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 763.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.

UTI Asset Management Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 435.79 293.12 380.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 435.79 293.12 380.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.27 100.79 100.32
Depreciation 9.97 9.57 9.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.73 86.85 46.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.82 95.91 224.35
Other Income 4.13 12.87 2.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.95 108.78 227.29
Interest 2.38 2.30 2.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 262.57 106.48 225.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 262.57 106.48 225.22
Tax 59.74 12.08 26.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 202.83 94.40 198.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 202.83 94.40 198.73
Minority Interest -2.33 0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 200.50 94.41 198.74
Equity Share Capital 126.96 126.96 126.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.79 7.44 15.67
Diluted EPS 15.79 7.43 15.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.98 7.44 15.67
Diluted EPS 15.79 7.43 15.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #UTI AMC #UTI Asset Management Company
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.