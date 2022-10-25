UTI AMC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.79 crore in September 2022 up 14.57% from Rs. 380.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.50 crore in September 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 198.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.92 crore in September 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 236.34 crore in September 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 15.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.67 in September 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 763.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.63% over the last 12 months.