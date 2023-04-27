UTI AMC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 300.69 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:Net Sales at Rs 300.69 crore in March 2023 down 0.15% from Rs. 301.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.70 crore in March 2023 up 58.73% from Rs. 53.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2023 up 19.17% from Rs. 109.05 crore in March 2022.
UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2022.
|UTI AMC shares closed at 666.05 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.
|UTI Asset Management Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|300.69
|295.15
|301.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|300.69
|295.15
|301.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|106.41
|104.06
|115.06
|Depreciation
|10.12
|10.28
|9.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.31
|74.19
|80.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.85
|106.62
|95.75
|Other Income
|7.99
|-1.76
|3.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|119.84
|104.86
|99.58
|Interest
|2.41
|2.46
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|117.43
|102.40
|97.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|117.43
|102.40
|97.34
|Tax
|31.73
|42.39
|43.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|85.70
|60.01
|53.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|85.70
|60.01
|53.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|85.70
|60.01
|53.99
|Equity Share Capital
|126.98
|126.97
|126.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.75
|4.73
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|6.75
|4.72
|4.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.75
|4.73
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|6.75
|4.72
|4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited