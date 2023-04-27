 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UTI AMC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 300.69 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:Net Sales at Rs 300.69 crore in March 2023 down 0.15% from Rs. 301.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.70 crore in March 2023 up 58.73% from Rs. 53.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.96 crore in March 2023 up 19.17% from Rs. 109.05 crore in March 2022.
UTI AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2022. UTI AMC shares closed at 666.05 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.37% over the last 12 months.
UTI Asset Management Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations300.69295.15301.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations300.69295.15301.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost106.41104.06115.06
Depreciation10.1210.289.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.3174.1980.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.85106.6295.75
Other Income7.99-1.763.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.84104.8699.58
Interest2.412.462.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax117.43102.4097.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax117.43102.4097.34
Tax31.7342.3943.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.7060.0153.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.7060.0153.91
Minority Interest----0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.7060.0153.99
Equity Share Capital126.98126.97126.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.754.734.25
Diluted EPS6.754.724.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.754.734.25
Diluted EPS6.754.724.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #UTI AMC #UTI Asset Management Company
