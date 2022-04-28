UTI AMC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore, up 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore in March 2022 up 4.12% from Rs. 289.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.99 crore in March 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 133.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.05 crore in March 2022 down 33.07% from Rs. 162.93 crore in March 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.56 in March 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 929.85 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)