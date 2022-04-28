 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UTI AMC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore, up 4.12% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.15 crore in March 2022 up 4.12% from Rs. 289.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.99 crore in March 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 133.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.05 crore in March 2022 down 33.07% from Rs. 162.93 crore in March 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.56 in March 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 929.85 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

UTI Asset Management Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 301.15 308.59 289.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 301.15 308.59 289.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 115.06 97.07 74.34
Depreciation 9.47 9.30 9.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.87 51.63 55.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.75 150.59 150.18
Other Income 3.83 -0.03 3.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.58 150.56 153.92
Interest 2.24 2.55 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.34 148.01 151.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.34 148.01 151.62
Tax 43.43 21.08 17.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.91 126.93 133.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.91 126.93 133.63
Minority Interest 0.08 -0.40 0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.99 126.53 133.92
Equity Share Capital 126.95 126.89 126.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 9.97 10.56
Diluted EPS 4.23 9.92 10.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 9.97 10.56
Diluted EPS 4.23 9.92 10.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
