 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UTI AMC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.12 crore, down 14.88% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 293.12 crore in June 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 344.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.41 crore in June 2022 down 39.1% from Rs. 155.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.35 crore in June 2022 down 41.1% from Rs. 200.93 crore in June 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.23 in June 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 685.55 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)

UTI Asset Management Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 293.12 301.15 344.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 293.12 301.15 344.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.79 115.06 94.26
Depreciation 9.57 9.47 9.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.85 80.87 54.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.91 95.75 186.17
Other Income 12.87 3.83 5.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.78 99.58 191.93
Interest 2.30 2.24 2.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.48 97.34 189.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.48 97.34 189.61
Tax 12.08 43.43 34.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.40 53.91 155.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.40 53.91 155.02
Minority Interest 0.01 0.08 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 94.41 53.99 155.03
Equity Share Capital 126.96 126.95 126.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.44 4.25 12.23
Diluted EPS 7.43 4.23 12.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.44 4.25 12.23
Diluted EPS 7.43 4.23 12.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #UTI AMC #UTI Asset Management Company
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.