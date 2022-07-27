UTI AMC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.12 crore, down 14.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.12 crore in June 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 344.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.41 crore in June 2022 down 39.1% from Rs. 155.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.35 crore in June 2022 down 41.1% from Rs. 200.93 crore in June 2021.

UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.23 in June 2021.

UTI AMC shares closed at 685.55 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)