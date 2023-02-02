UTI AMC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.15 crore, down 4.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:Net Sales at Rs 295.15 crore in December 2022 down 4.36% from Rs. 308.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.01 crore in December 2022 down 52.57% from Rs. 126.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.14 crore in December 2022 down 27.97% from Rs. 159.86 crore in December 2021.
UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.97 in December 2021.
|UTI AMC shares closed at 742.40 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.33% over the last 12 months.
|UTI Asset Management Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|295.15
|435.79
|308.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|295.15
|435.79
|308.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|104.06
|103.27
|97.07
|Depreciation
|10.28
|9.97
|9.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.19
|61.73
|51.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.62
|260.82
|150.59
|Other Income
|-1.76
|4.13
|-0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.86
|264.95
|150.56
|Interest
|2.46
|2.38
|2.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|102.40
|262.57
|148.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|102.40
|262.57
|148.01
|Tax
|42.39
|59.74
|21.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|60.01
|202.83
|126.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|60.01
|202.83
|126.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|-2.33
|-0.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|60.01
|200.50
|126.53
|Equity Share Capital
|126.97
|126.96
|126.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.73
|15.79
|9.97
|Diluted EPS
|4.72
|15.79
|9.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.73
|15.98
|9.97
|Diluted EPS
|4.72
|15.79
|9.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited