UTI AMC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.15 crore, down 4.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UTI Asset Management Company are:Net Sales at Rs 295.15 crore in December 2022 down 4.36% from Rs. 308.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.01 crore in December 2022 down 52.57% from Rs. 126.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.14 crore in December 2022 down 27.97% from Rs. 159.86 crore in December 2021.
UTI AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.97 in December 2021. UTI AMC shares closed at 742.40 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.33% over the last 12 months.
UTI Asset Management Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations295.15435.79308.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations295.15435.79308.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost104.06103.2797.07
Depreciation10.289.979.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.1961.7351.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.62260.82150.59
Other Income-1.764.13-0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.86264.95150.56
Interest2.462.382.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.40262.57148.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax102.40262.57148.01
Tax42.3959.7421.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.01202.83126.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.01202.83126.93
Minority Interest---2.33-0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.01200.50126.53
Equity Share Capital126.97126.96126.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.7315.799.97
Diluted EPS4.7215.799.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.7315.989.97
Diluted EPS4.7215.799.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
