UTI AMC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.15 crore, down 4.36% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 295.15 435.79 308.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 295.15 435.79 308.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.06 103.27 97.07 Depreciation 10.28 9.97 9.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 74.19 61.73 51.63 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.62 260.82 150.59 Other Income -1.76 4.13 -0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.86 264.95 150.56 Interest 2.46 2.38 2.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.40 262.57 148.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 102.40 262.57 148.01 Tax 42.39 59.74 21.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.01 202.83 126.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.01 202.83 126.93 Minority Interest -- -2.33 -0.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.01 200.50 126.53 Equity Share Capital 126.97 126.96 126.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.73 15.79 9.97 Diluted EPS 4.72 15.79 9.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.73 15.98 9.97 Diluted EPS 4.72 15.79 9.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited