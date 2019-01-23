App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

USL Q3 profit up 42.8% to Rs 192.4 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 134.7 crore in the October-December period of 2017-18, Diageo-controlled firm said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Liquor major United Spirits on Wednesday reported a 42.83 percent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 192.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31 backed by a healthy sales growth.



Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 7,825 crore, up 9.27 percent, as against Rs 7,160.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

"During the quarter, overall net sales growth was 11 percent, benefitting from lapping the impact of expected route to market changes last year, while also driven by momentum in Prestige & Above segment," USL CEO Anand Kripalu said.

Total expenses in the third quarter were up 7.78 percent at Rs 7,506.5 crore as against Rs 6,964.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #BSE #Diageo #earnings #Results #United Spirits

