Ushdev Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.07% from Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.45 crore in September 2022 down 768.83% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2022 down 465.35% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2021. Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.02 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -42.29% over the last 12 months.
Ushdev International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.355.175.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.355.175.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.360.540.55
Depreciation1.791.781.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.0125.58-4.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.81-22.737.61
Other Income0.360.23-4.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.45-22.512.76
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.45-22.512.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-18.45-22.512.76
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.45-22.512.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.45-22.512.76
Equity Share Capital33.8533.8533.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.55-0.660.08
Diluted EPS-0.55-0.660.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.55-0.660.08
Diluted EPS-0.55-0.660.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

