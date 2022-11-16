Ushdev Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.35 5.17 5.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.35 5.17 5.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.36 0.54 0.55 Depreciation 1.79 1.78 1.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.01 25.58 -4.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.81 -22.73 7.61 Other Income 0.36 0.23 -4.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.45 -22.51 2.76 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.45 -22.51 2.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -18.45 -22.51 2.76 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.45 -22.51 2.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.45 -22.51 2.76 Equity Share Capital 33.85 33.85 33.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08 Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08 Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited