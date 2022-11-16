Ushdev Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.07% from Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.45 crore in September 2022 down 768.83% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2022 down 465.35% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2021.
|Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.02 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -42.29% over the last 12 months.
|Ushdev International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.35
|5.17
|5.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.35
|5.17
|5.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.54
|0.55
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.78
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.01
|25.58
|-4.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.81
|-22.73
|7.61
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.23
|-4.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.45
|-22.51
|2.76
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.45
|-22.51
|2.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.45
|-22.51
|2.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.45
|-22.51
|2.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.45
|-22.51
|2.76
|Equity Share Capital
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.66
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.66
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.66
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.66
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited