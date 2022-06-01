 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ushdev Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 13.77% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 145.92 crore in March 2022 down 7576.44% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 705.95 crore in March 2022 up 33088.32% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.54 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.38% returns over the last 6 months and 268.12% over the last 12 months.

Ushdev International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.16 1.63 1.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.16 1.63 1.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.91 0.53 0.46
Depreciation 1.76 1.80 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 859.87 14.85 7.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -861.38 -15.54 -8.42
Other Income 1,565.57 10.21 4.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 704.19 -5.33 -3.90
Interest 850.11 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -145.92 -5.33 -3.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -145.92 -5.33 -3.90
Tax -- -- -2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -145.92 -5.33 -1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -145.92 -5.33 -1.90
Equity Share Capital 33.85 33.85 33.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.30 -0.15 -0.05
Diluted EPS -4.30 -0.15 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.30 -0.15 -0.05
Diluted EPS -4.30 -0.15 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:00 am
