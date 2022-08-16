Ushdev Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022 down 131.15% from Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.73 crore in June 2022 down 160.43% from Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2021.
Ushdev Intl shares closed at 1.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -57.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ushdev International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.17
|1.16
|3.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.17
|1.16
|3.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.91
|2.02
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.76
|1.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.58
|859.87
|51.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.73
|-861.38
|-51.77
|Other Income
|0.23
|1,565.57
|42.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.51
|704.19
|-9.74
|Interest
|0.00
|850.11
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.51
|-145.92
|-9.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.51
|-145.92
|-9.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.51
|-145.92
|-9.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.51
|-145.92
|-9.74
|Equity Share Capital
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-4.30
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-4.30
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-4.30
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-4.30
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited