Ushdev Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022 down 131.15% from Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.73 crore in June 2022 down 160.43% from Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2021.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 1.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -57.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.09% over the last 12 months.

Ushdev International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.17 1.16 3.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.17 1.16 3.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.91 2.02
Depreciation 1.78 1.76 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.58 859.87 51.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.73 -861.38 -51.77
Other Income 0.23 1,565.57 42.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.51 704.19 -9.74
Interest 0.00 850.11 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.51 -145.92 -9.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.51 -145.92 -9.74
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.51 -145.92 -9.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.51 -145.92 -9.74
Equity Share Capital 33.85 33.85 33.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -4.30 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.66 -4.30 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -4.30 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.66 -4.30 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

