Ushdev Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022 down 131.15% from Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.73 crore in June 2022 down 160.43% from Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2021.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 1.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -57.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.09% over the last 12 months.