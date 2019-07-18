Ushdev Intl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 16.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in June 2019 down 16.05% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2019 up 649.85% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2019 down 110.03% from Rs. 128.56 crore in June 2018.
Ushdev Intl shares closed at 0.30 on July 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.37% returns over the last 6 months and -73.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ushdev International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|4.34
|3.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|4.34
|3.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.53
|0.67
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.79
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.37
|5.46
|2.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.70
|-3.44
|-1.03
|Other Income
|0.02
|-12.75
|127.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.68
|-16.19
|126.76
|Interest
|0.00
|0.11
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.68
|-16.29
|126.39
|Exceptional Items
|15.63
|-610.32
|-126.56
|P/L Before Tax
|0.95
|-626.61
|-0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.95
|-626.61
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.95
|-626.61
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-20.18
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-20.04
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-20.18
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-20.04
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited