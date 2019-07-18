Ushdev Intl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in June 2019 down 16.05% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2019 up 649.85% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2019 down 110.03% from Rs. 128.56 crore in June 2018.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 0.30 on July 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.37% returns over the last 6 months and -73.91% over the last 12 months.