Ushdev Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 70.58% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 106.52% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.