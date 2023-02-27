Ushdev Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 70.58% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 106.52% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.
Ushdev Intl shares closed at 1.17 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and -66.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ushdev International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|6.35
|1.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|6.35
|1.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.36
|0.53
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.79
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.69
|23.01
|14.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.37
|-18.81
|-15.54
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.36
|10.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.09
|-18.45
|-5.33
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.09
|-18.45
|-5.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.09
|-18.45
|-5.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.09
|-18.45
|-5.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.09
|-18.45
|-5.33
|Equity Share Capital
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.55
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.55
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.55
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.55
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited