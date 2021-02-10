Ushdev Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 39.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in December 2020 down 39.12% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020 up 126.58% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2020 down 82.04% from Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2019.

Ushdev Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 0.26 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)