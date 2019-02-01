Ushdev Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, up 242.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in December 2018 up 242.93% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2018 up 98.26% from Rs. 155.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 up 99.41% from Rs. 155.24 crore in December 2017.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 0.52 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)