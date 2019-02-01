Ushdev Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, up 242.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in December 2018 up 242.93% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2018 up 98.26% from Rs. 155.97 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 up 99.41% from Rs. 155.24 crore in December 2017.
Ushdev Intl shares closed at 0.52 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Ushdev International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.82
|6.59
|1.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.82
|6.59
|1.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.67
|0.87
|Depreciation
|1.81
|1.82
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-101.09
|203.14
|138.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.51
|-199.03
|-142.16
|Other Income
|-108.23
|152.15
|-17.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-46.88
|-159.65
|Interest
|0.00
|0.35
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-47.23
|-161.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.72
|-47.23
|-161.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.72
|-47.23
|-161.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|5.31
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.72
|-47.23
|-155.97
|Equity Share Capital
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-1.14
|-4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-1.13
|-4.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-1.14
|-4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-1.13
|-4.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited