Ushdev Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.07% from Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.45 crore in September 2022 down 768.84% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2022 down 465.35% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2021.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.08 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and -40.57% over the last 12 months.

Ushdev International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.35 5.17 5.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.35 5.17 5.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.54 0.55
Depreciation 1.79 1.78 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.01 25.58 -4.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.81 -22.73 7.61
Other Income 0.36 0.23 -4.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.45 -22.51 2.76
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.45 -22.51 2.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.45 -22.51 2.76
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.45 -22.51 2.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.45 -22.51 2.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.45 -22.51 2.76
Equity Share Capital 33.85 33.85 33.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.66 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm