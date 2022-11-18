Ushdev Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.07% from Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.45 crore in September 2022 down 768.84% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2022 down 465.35% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2021.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.08 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and -40.57% over the last 12 months.