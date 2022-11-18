English
    Ushdev Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.07% from Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.45 crore in September 2022 down 768.84% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2022 down 465.35% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2021.

    Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.08 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and -40.57% over the last 12 months.

    Ushdev International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.355.175.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.355.175.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.540.55
    Depreciation1.791.781.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0125.58-4.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.81-22.737.61
    Other Income0.360.23-4.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.45-22.512.76
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.45-22.512.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-18.45-22.512.76
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.45-22.512.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.45-22.512.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.45-22.512.76
    Equity Share Capital33.8533.8533.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.660.08
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.660.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.660.08
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.660.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading #Ushdev International #Ushdev Intl
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm