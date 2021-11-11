Ushdev Intl Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in September 2021 down 18.82% from Rs. 7.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021 down 80.9% from Rs. 14.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2021 down 71.92% from Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2020.

Ushdev Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2020.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 3.04 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 375.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1,420.00% over the last 12 months.