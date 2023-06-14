English
    Ushdev Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 13.38% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2023 up 13.38% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2023 up 102.54% from Rs. 147.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2023 down 99.22% from Rs. 704.07 crore in March 2022.

    Ushdev Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2022.

    Ushdev Intl shares closed at 1.05 on June 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.34% returns over the last 6 months and -53.54% over the last 12 months.

    Ushdev International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.311.351.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.311.351.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.240.91
    Depreciation1.761.801.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-3.788.69859.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.19-9.37-861.38
    Other Income0.570.281,563.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.75-9.09702.31
    Interest0.000.00850.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.75-9.09-147.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.75-9.09-147.79
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.75-9.09-147.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.75-9.09-147.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.75-9.09-147.79
    Equity Share Capital33.8533.8533.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.27-4.35
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.27-4.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.27-4.35
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.27-4.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 14, 2023 11:15 am